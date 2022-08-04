EURUSD moves back above 200 and 100 hour MAs

The EURUSD is seeing a move above the 200 and 100 hour MAs at 1.01934 and 1.02047. That tilts the bias back to the upside as the ups and downs continue in the pair.

In the USDCHF, the price is moving below it's 200 hour MA at 0.9577. Earlier today, the 100 day MA above at 0.96208 was reapproached, retested and found willing sellers at 0.96208 area. Bearish.

USDCHF falls below the 200 hour MA now

US yield are lower which is leading to some dollar selling.

The USDJPY is also moving lower after testing it's 200 hour MA in the London morning session and finding sellers (see green line in the chart below). The 100 hour MA at 132.778 is being approached.

USDJPY falls to the 100 hour MA

