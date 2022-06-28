- June 28th S&P 500 E-mini futures (ES) 4-hour candles. We're looking at a top of a current range at 3,950
- S&P bulls attempted to break through the resistance, but created a double top and failed
- We outline in the technical analysis video below a volume profile for the current price range. It seems that the S&P 500 futures price will be declining towards 3800 to 3820 next
"The main purpose of the stock market is to make fools of as many men as possible." — Bernard Baruch
So, remember, trade the S&P 500 E-mini futures at your own risk, and do not be foolish to do so without a stop.