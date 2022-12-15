S&P index breaks below 100 day moving average

The S&P index is now down -82 points or -2.05% at 3913.31. That is taken the price back below its 100 day moving average of 3930.87. A close below that level would be the first since November 9.

On Wednesday, the price moved up and took out the December 1 high but only by the smallest of margins. The December 1 high reached 4100.51. The high price after the CPI data reached 4100.96. The price close below its 200 day moving average on Wednesday, and extended lower yesterday. Today we are seeing even more selling taken the price below the key 100 day moving average.

On the downside the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low comes in at 3868.18. That would be the next downside target on further selling momentum.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price also move below its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below). That level comes in at 3948.47. Of note is that the price lows from December 6, December 7 and December 12 all bottomed near the 200 hour moving average. Today with the break, that tilt supplies back to the downside technically and sets the level as a risk defining level going forward

With the 100 day moving average at 3930.87 and the 200 hour moving average of 3948.47, that area will be topside resistance on any rebound today from a technical perspective.

S&P fell below the 200 hour MA today

The more hawkish Fed was joined by the more hawkish ECB today which has traders worried about slowing growth leading to lower earnings Earnings A company's earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company's financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.

The Dow Industrial Average is now down 641 points or -1.88% while the NASDAQ index is down -265 points or -2.38%. The Russell 2000 is down -1.62%.

In Europe:

German DAX is down -2.84%

France's CAC is down -2.7%

Spain's Ibex is down -1.45%

Italy's FTSE MIB is down -2.76%