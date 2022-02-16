The major US indices Read this Term have erased most of the losses. The Dow and S&P are now trading positive. The NASDAQ is marginally lower by -0.07% or -9.1 points at 14135. The Russell 2000 index is also higher on the day by 0.35% at 2083.85.

The S&P index is currently trading above its 200 day moving averagee at 4480. Yesterday, the price closed back above that level after falling below on Monday. The dip below the level today threatened the bullish bias, but with the price now above, the buyers are back in control.

S&P index back above the 200 day moving average

Just ahead of the FOMC minutes,

S&P index was down --33.84 points

NASDAQ index was down -173 points