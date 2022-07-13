Following the Inflation report, the stock market dipped down, continuing its downward streak from earlier this week

Those that followed yesterday's technical analysis for the Nasdaq, noted our bias that price would decline to test key levels below, and so it did. Then, buyers stepped in and took the price of all the major indices back to the top of the range

This dynamic, a sort of a "tie" between the bulls and the bears is one of the hallmarks of a trading range. As such, it is a day of consolidation on a bigger timeframe

The price action reminds us of a game of ping pong. Once price starts going up, long traders are looking to sell and exit their positions, rather than hang on or add to their long positions. And short sellers will be looking to enter new short positions. And vice versa, when the price gets to the bottom of the range, short sellers would be looking to buy in order to close their shorts, and new bulls would be seeking to initiate new longs. Traders do not have a strong believe that stock market moves will have continuations, so they exit and bet on the ping pong ball going back to the other side

For traders, this price action merits only short term trading periods, so more for intraday traders and not swing traders or those seeking longer term positions. The latter should see the suggested price levels in the stock market technical analysis video below to watch for the upcoming prices where the next 4 hour candles will close

The market seems to be waiting for new information, possibly next week's earnings reports

Still, on the weekly timeframe, and despite the delays and volatality, bulls are looking okay

Please see the technical analysis video below for what the stock market did today, as represented by the Russell 2000 Futures (RTY)

Trade the stock market at your own risk.

Visit ForexLive for opinions and technical analysis Technical Analysis In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases. 