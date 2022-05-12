The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are continuing their run to the downside. The broader indices are down for the 5th the day in at 6. The NASDAQ is now down 31.5% from its all-time high. The S&P index is getting closer to -20% (fell -19.5% at its lows today). A 20% is considered a bear market Bear Market A bear market is defined as a financial market in which prices are falling or are expected to decline. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bear market differs from periodic declines in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the opening is showing:

Dow industrial average -334.49 points or -1.05% at 31499.63

S&P index -51.24 points or -1.3% at 3883.95

NASDAQ index -211.11 points or -1.86% at 11153 .12

Russell 2000 is down -15.62 points or -0.91% 1702.514

The NASDAQ index fell 32% during the start of the pandemic in March 2020. An equivalent 32% decline in the NASDAQ would target around 11,018.

Yesterday the index closed below the 50% midpoint of the move up from the post pandemic low at 11449.29. That level is now close risk. It would take a move above that level to give buyers some hope/confidence.

NASDAQ is down over 30%