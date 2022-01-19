The Dow and S&P are trading at session lows. With the declines, the S&P is now more comfortably below its 100 day moving average of 4576.85. The current price is trading at 4560, down 16.88 points or -0.37%.

Meanwhile the Dow industrial average is also below its 100 day moving average at 35412.12. The 200 day moving averages at 34953.39. Back in early December, the price move below that moving average for one day before rotating back to the upside.

The NASDAQ index meanwhile is moving away from its 200 day moving average at 14734. Today would be the second consecutive close below that key longer-term moving average.

