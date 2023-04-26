USDCHF snaps back higher

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, Read this Term broke below the double bottom at 0.88591 from the April 13 and low from yesterday's trade. The low price reach 0.8851 but could not go any further. When the price started to trade more comfortably above 0.88662, the shorts got scared, and the price snapped back to the upside. Traders jumping on the break of a double bottom want to see momentum in the direction of the break. When it does not happen that opens the potential for the snapback rally. That is exactly what we've seen. I warned about this in the prior post.

The price is now approach the 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (blue line in the chart above). Also from the previous post, the price action in the Asian and early London session saw the price move above the 100 hour moving average on a number of hourly bars, but each break failed with limited momentum (kinda like the break below the double bottom). That failure(s) gave sellers the go-ahead to push lower (and they did).

So if the sellers had their shot below the double bottom, the buyers have also had their shot(s) above the 100 hour moving average (blue line).

What we know, however, is that at some point there will be a break and run.

On a push above the 100 hour moving average traders would like to see the price get above a swing level near 0.8921 to help confirm, and also the highs from yesterday and today at 0.8926.

The 200 hour moving average is also above at 0.89351. Ultimately getting above that moving average level - and staying above - is needed for the buyers to feel more comfortable and give them more control from a technical perspective