The The US ADP employment report came in weaker than expectations at 106K (vs 178K expected), and that helped to send the US dollar lower ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%, but the focus will be on what Fed Powell has to say.

In the morning forex technical report, I detail the technical levels in play for the EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD heading into that Fed decision. What is the bias? What are the risk levels and targets for each of those pairs and explain and show why?

Be aware. Be prepared.