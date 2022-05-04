The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. Read this Term is the strongest of the majors for the 2nd consecutive day after the higher than expected rate rise on Tuesday. The CHF is the weakest of the majors Majors There are hundreds of different currency pairs and crosses that can be traded. Major currency pairs or majors represent the most liquid pairs and widely traded. These include the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF.The reason for the popularity in these trading pairs are obvious, given they include currencies of some of the world’s most important economic centers. Additionally, these currencies comprising majors also constitute a significant share of global economic transactions.The US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound, and Swiss franc are all amongst the top traded currencies worldwide. The EUR/USD alone is the world's most widely traded currency pair, representing approximately 20% of all foreign exchange transactions.Why Retail Traders Prefer MajorsMajors are a ubiquitous offering amongst retail forex brokers and represent their most traded currency pairs. They are the most liquid and also usually possess the lowest spreads during normal trading periods.This differs from exotic pairs, which typically have lower volume or liquidity and thus have higher spreads. Majors trade engage in high volumes relative to minor or exotic pairs, which means that traders can seamlessly enter and exit the market, even with large position sizes. Another advantage of trading majors is the reduction in slippage that traditionally occurs with such trades. High volumes equate to higher numbers of traders willing to buy or sell at a given time. Consequently, there is a reduced chance of or smaller amount of slippage, which is an extremely sensitive issue amongst retail forex traders. These factors in turn ensure that majors are amongst the most traded currency pairs, especially in the retail space. There are hundreds of different currency pairs and crosses that can be traded. Major currency pairs or majors represent the most liquid pairs and widely traded. These include the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF.The reason for the popularity in these trading pairs are obvious, given they include currencies of some of the world’s most important economic centers. Additionally, these currencies comprising majors also constitute a significant share of global economic transactions.The US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound, and Swiss franc are all amongst the top traded currencies worldwide. The EUR/USD alone is the world's most widely traded currency pair, representing approximately 20% of all foreign exchange transactions.Why Retail Traders Prefer MajorsMajors are a ubiquitous offering amongst retail forex brokers and represent their most traded currency pairs. They are the most liquid and also usually possess the lowest spreads during normal trading periods.This differs from exotic pairs, which typically have lower volume or liquidity and thus have higher spreads. Majors trade engage in high volumes relative to minor or exotic pairs, which means that traders can seamlessly enter and exit the market, even with large position sizes. Another advantage of trading majors is the reduction in slippage that traditionally occurs with such trades. High volumes equate to higher numbers of traders willing to buy or sell at a given time. Consequently, there is a reduced chance of or smaller amount of slippage, which is an extremely sensitive issue amongst retail forex traders. These factors in turn ensure that majors are amongst the most traded currency pairs, especially in the retail space. Read this Term in the morning snapshot. The USD is modestly lower ahead of the Fed decision at 2 PM ET. The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points as the Fed moves toward a more neutral rate of 2% to 2.5%. The rate hike will take the target rate to 0.75% to 1.0%. The Fed chair Jerome Powell will have his press conference starting at 2:30 PM ET.

Before the rate decision the ADP national employment estimate will be released with expectations of 395K vs 455K last month. The report is a prelude to the US jobs report on Friday. Expectations for nonfarm payroll on Friday is for 390K.

US and Canada trade data will also be released today at 8:30 AM ET. ISM services PMI data will be released at 10 AM. In the oil inventory data will be released at 10:30 AM. The private data yesterday showed a bigger than expected drawdown. The estimate is for -0.8 million crude drawdown but came in at -3.479 million. Below is the private data inventory numbers for the current week:

API private inventory will data released yesterday

The EU announced additional sanctions against Russia including the phasing out of purchases of Russian crude and refined products by the end of the year. That has helped to push the price of oil sharply higher in trading today.

Stocks in the US are higher and yields are mixed with the flattening of the yield curve.

A snapshot of other markets as North American traders enter for the day shows:

Spot gold unchanged at $1867.14

Spot silver $-0.08 or -0.4% at $22.46

WTI crude oil up $4.36 or 4.26% $106.77

The price of bitcoin is up sharply by $1400 at $39,126. The gains have taken the price back above its 200 hour moving average at $38,263. Yesterday the price of bitcoin tested swing lows from May and April.

In the US stock market, the major indice futures are implying a higher open after yesterday's modest gains. The major indices have been up for 2 consecutive days to start the week after Friday's plunge that ended the month of April:

Dow industrial average up 121.21 points after yesterdays 67.29 point gain

S&P index up 16.17 points after yesterdays 20.08 point gain

NASDAQ index up 49.85 points after yesterdays 27.74 points gain

European shares are lower after the EU announced additional Russian sanctions:

German DAX, -0.05%

France's CAC, -0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.4%

Spain's Ibex -0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.4%

In the US debt market, the yields are mixed but little changed:

2 year 2.7889%, +1.9 basis points

5 year 3.011%, +0.9 basis points

10 year 2.957%, unchanged

30 year 2.998%, -0.8 basis points

The European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are higher.

European benchmark 10 year yields