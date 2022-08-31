The AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The CHF has been trending to the upside helped by SNB Jordans more sanquine view on policy and inflation saying the "Swiss economy had proven it could deal well with temporary inflation shocks, and compensating for past deviations from a targeted average would massively increase volatility in prices and output" Stocks are higher which is also helping with some risk off flows a bit.
Europe inflation was higher than expectations. China PMI came in below 50 again indicative of a contractionary environment. Today the ADP employment returns after a few months of retooling. Fingers crossed for their re-launch. On Friday, the US jobs report will be released with expectations just below 300 K
IN other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $10.35 -0.60% at $1712.70
- spot silver is trading down the $0.38 -2.13% at $18.01
- crude oil is trading at $89.03 that's down another $2.54 on the day after yesterdays a sharp declines
- bitcoin is trading up marginally at $20,359
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are higher. The major indices on a 3 day losing streak
- Dow industrial average is up 75 points after yesterdays -308.12 point decline
- S&P index is up 15.34 points after yesterdays -44.45 point decline
- NASDAQ index is up 93 points after yesterdays -134.53 point decline
In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading lower
- German DAX -0.13%
- France's CAC -0.54%
- UK's FTSE 100 -1.15%
- Spain's Ibex -0.87
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.8%
Looking at the US debt market, yields are trading higher:
- 2 year yield 3.460%, +1.2 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.277%, +0.9 basis points
- 10 year yields 3.137% +2.1 basis point
- 30 year yield 3.246%, +2.4 basis points
Looking at the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with UK yields up the largest while France and Spain yields declined modestly: