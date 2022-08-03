The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest in the morning snapshot as North American trader enter for the day. The currencies are scrunched together in an up and down session so far.

The USD is tilting lower/mixed. Nancy Pelosi promised that the US would not abandon Taiwan. China responded by announcing 4 days of live-fire drills around the island nation.

Fed officials have come out of the FOMC meeting last week with the theme that the Fed is not neccesarily as data dependent as the Chair portrayed during his pressers but that inflation had a long way to go with headline CPI still being at 9%. James Bullard still wants to see rates reaching 3.75% to 4%. He sees rates higher for longer in order to get inflation to come down in a convincing fashion. He is a guest on CNBC this morning.

The Fed is scared that a rising stock market and lower yields will give investors additional confidence to push up prices more. At least that is the view of most Fed officials. They are not ready to stop.

US yields are marginally higher in early trading a day after the 10 year yield moved up over 17 basis points yesterday. US stocks are higher after the Dow fell the most in a month (Caterpillar was a big contributor to the decline). The US stocks are on a two day losing streak to start the new trading month.

Crude oil is higher after an up and down yesterday.

A snapshot of the market shows:

  • spot gold is up $4.57 or 0.26% at $1764.60
  • spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.48% of $20.03
  • WTI crude oil is $1.40 and $95.81
  • The price bitcoin is trading at $23,411. The low for the day reached $22,686 before rebounding back to the upside

In the European equity markets, major indices are up modestly:

  • German DAX said it is up 0.21%
  • France's CAC is up 0.38%
  • UK's FTSE 100 up 0.14%
  • Spain's Ibex is up 0.53%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.17%

In the US debt market, the yields are higher across the curve:

  • 2 year 3.108%, +5.5 basis points
  • 5 year 2.897% +3.9 basis points
  • 10 year 2.790%, +3.8 basis points
  • 30 year 3.035%, +2.5 basis points

In the European debt market, yields are higher in reaction to the US run up, what the US to German 10 year spread is also wider at 1.90%. It was hanging around 1.83% earlier this week.

European benchmark 10 year yields are higher