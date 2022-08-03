The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia's credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. Read this Term is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest in the morning snapshot as North American trader enter for the day. The currencies are scrunched together in an up and down session so far.

The USD is tilting lower/mixed. Nancy Pelosi promised that the US would not abandon Taiwan. China responded by announcing 4 days of live-fire drills around the island nation.

Fed officials have come out of the FOMC meeting last week with the theme that the Fed is not neccesarily as data dependent as the Chair portrayed during his pressers but that inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term had a long way to go with headline CPI still being at 9%. James Bullard still wants to see rates reaching 3.75% to 4%. He sees rates higher for longer in order to get inflation to come down in a convincing fashion. He is a guest on CNBC this morning.

The Fed is scared that a rising stock market and lower yields will give investors additional confidence to push up prices more. At least that is the view of most Fed officials. They are not ready to stop.

US yields are marginally higher in early trading a day after the 10 year yield moved up over 17 basis points yesterday. US stocks are higher after the Dow fell the most in a month (Caterpillar was a big contributor to the decline). The US stocks are on a two day losing streak to start the new trading month.

Crude oil is higher after an up and down yesterday.

A snapshot of the market shows:

spot gold is up $4.57 or 0.26% at $1764.60

spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.48% of $20.03

WTI crude oil is $1.40 and $95.81

The price bitcoin is trading at $23,411. The low for the day reached $22,686 before rebounding back to the upside

In the European equity markets, major indices are up modestly:

German DAX said it is up 0.21%

France's CAC is up 0.38%

UK's FTSE 100 up 0.14%

Spain's Ibex is up 0.53%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.17%

In the US debt market, the yields are higher across the curve:

2 year 3.108%, +5.5 basis points

5 year 2.897% +3.9 basis points

10 year 2.790%, +3.8 basis points

30 year 3.035%, +2.5 basis points

In the European debt market, yields are higher in reaction to the US run up, what the US to German 10 year spread is also wider at 1.90%. It was hanging around 1.83% earlier this week.

European benchmark 10 year yields are higher