The AUDUSD has moved below a key swing area on the daily chart below 0.65468 up to 0.65847 (also watch 0.6566 between that areas). The price is also below the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the 2022 low to the 2023 high. That level comes in 0.65468 as well.

If the price can stay below these levels, the sellers remain in firm control..