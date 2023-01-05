forex
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

As the North American session kicks off, the CHF is the strongest of the major currencies while the GBP is the weakest. The major indices are relatively scrunched together as traders pondered the next move, and also wait for the key US employment data which will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM meeting.

The expectations are for nonfarm payroll towards my 200 K vs 263K last month. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 2.7%. Average hourly earnings are also expected to remain fairly elevated at 0.4% after last months 0.6% rise. The unemployment rate in the average yearly earnings are probably the most important parts of the employment report going into 2023. The Fed sees the unemployment rate rising to 4.6% in 2023 as they look at it as being at full employment and therefore a potential, contributor to inflation.

Canada will also release their employment reports tomorrow at the same time, and before that EU flash CPI inflation will be released.

Today the ADP jobs estimate is expected to show a gain of 150K versus 127K last month. Also today, the weekly initial jobless claims are expected to come in at 225K and continuing claims that 1.708M. The international trade deficit in the US is expected at $-73.0 billion versus $-78.2 billion last month. Canada trade balance is expected C$0.61 billion versus C$1.21 billion last month.

The price of oil has rebounded modestly today after yesterday's sharp fall at the price down close to 5%. The price has fallen over 8% in the prior two days. The private inventory data showed a higher-than-expected build in oil inventories of 3.3 million barrels. Today the EIA will release their inventory data that 11 AM with expectations of crude oil inventories will show a build of 1.154 barrels. Gasoline stocks are expected to show a drawdown of -0.486M.

The U.S. House will reconvene at 12 PM today in hopes of electing a new Speaker of the House. Yesterday proved futile once again as 20 Republicans continued to block the ascent of GOP's Kevin McCarthy's to the post.

A look at other markets as US traders enter for the day shows:

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading marginally higher after yesterday's move to the upside

  • Dow Industrial Average up 45 points after yesterday's 133.40 point rise
  • S&P index up nine points after yesterday's 28.85 point rise
  • NASDAQ index up 43 points after yesterday's 71.78 point rise

In the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly higher after strong gains yesterday saw the German DAX rise 2.18%, and Francis CAC highs 2.3%

  • German DAX unchanged
  • Francis CAC +0.10%
  • UK's 100 +0.60%
  • Spain's Ibex was 0.50%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB was 0.20%
  • Stoxx 600 +0.15%

In the Asian Pacific market, the major indices rose:

  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.25%
  • New Zealand 50 rose 0.55%
  • Australia's S&P/ASX rose 0.06%
  • Shanghai Composite index increased 1.01%

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the two-year marginally higher/unchanged while the 10-year is down around two basis points:

US yields
US yields are mixed

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed as well as they move into the afternoon trading session:

European
European benchmark 10 year yields are mixed