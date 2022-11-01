Coming off the August JOLTs report which showed a record decline of 1 million job openings, the hope was September would at least keep that trend in play.

However the prior month was revised higher and the current month saw an increase off of the last month levels. The demand for jobs remains greater than the supply and that could continue to keep inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term expectations high - especially in the service sector.

The US stocks have moved lower. The Dow industrial average is down 50 points or -0.15%. The S&P is down -2.7 points at -0.07%. The NASDAQ is down -12.41 points or -0.11%

Yields have come off there lowest levels and moved higher.

The dollar has moved higher as well.

EURUSD: The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has move back below its 200 hour moving average at 0.99153. It currently trades at 0.9898. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the September 28 low comes in at 0.98799. The low yesterday did break that level on its way to a intraday low of 0.98722.. Today's Asian session low came in at 0.9876. Traders will be watching the 200 hour moving average as resistance now as the bias shifts ahead of the FOMC decision and press conference from chair Powell.

EURUSD falls back below its 200 hour MA

USDJPY: The USDJPY is backup testing its 200 hour moving average 148.137. A break above would have traders targeting the 50% retracement of the range since the high on October 21. That midpoint level comes in at 148.518.

USDJPY moves up to test its 200 hour moving average

GBPUSD: The data and subsequent USD buying has made the sellers in the GBPUSD against the 100 hour MA look good. The pair is down testing the high of the swing area between 1.14595 and 1.1495. The low price reached 1.14853.

GBPUSD falls away from its 100 hour moving average