The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The EURUSD is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The week will be highlighted by US CPI tomorrow which will be the last key economic data released before the Fed decision on Wednesday at 2 PM. Also this week will be the SNB, ECB and the BOE which are all expected to raise rates by 50 bps as well. IN the UK today the manufacturing production increased by a higher than expected 0.7% for the month of October. The GDP estimate for Oct was also higher at 0.5% vs 0.4% helped by the spending after the Queen's death.

The weekend forex report outlines the key events and all the key technical levels in play for the major pairs vs the USD through the tidal wave of rate decisions this week. You can watch it by clicking on the link below:

Today's event calendar is bare in both the US and Canada, and with blackout periods in effect, the speakers schedule is also empty. The markets will be positioning for the events later this week. Overnight, the markets were impacted by the increasing China covid cases as they start to experience, what other nations went through after relaxing covid policy. The Hang Seng was down -2.20% and the Shanghai composite index was down -0.87%.

Treasury Sec Yellen said last night that the US does not to have a have recession to bring inflation down.

A look around the markets show:

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a marginally higher opening after declines on Friday

Dow Industrial Average up 78 points after Friday's -305.02 point decline

S&P index up 11.25 points after Friday's -29.13 point decline

NASDAQ index up 26 points after Friday's -77.39 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices are lower

German DAX -0.41%

France's CAC -0.39%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.3%

Spain's Ibex .0 .53%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.1%

in the US debt market, yields are lower:

The European debt market, the benchmark 10 yields are lower as well

