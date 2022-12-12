The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies
The EURUSD is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The week will be highlighted by US CPI tomorrow which will be the last key economic data released before the Fed decision on Wednesday at 2 PM. Also this week will be the SNB, ECB and the BOE which are all expected to raise rates by 50 bps as well. IN the UK today the manufacturing production increased by a higher than expected 0.7% for the month of October. The GDP estimate for Oct was also higher at 0.5% vs 0.4% helped by the spending after the Queen's death.
The weekend forex report outlines the key events and all the key technical levels in play for the major pairs vs the USD through the tidal wave of rate decisions this week. You can watch it by clicking on the link below:
Today's event calendar is bare in both the US and Canada, and with blackout periods in effect, the speakers schedule is also empty. The markets will be positioning for the events later this week. Overnight, the markets were impacted by the increasing China covid cases as they start to experience, what other nations went through after relaxing covid policy. The Hang Seng was down -2.20% and the Shanghai composite index was down -0.87%.
Treasury Sec Yellen said last night that the US does not to have a have recession to bring inflation down.
US
are marginally higher as implied by the futures markets in pre-market trading. Last week the major indices moved lower by -2.77% for the Dow, -3.37% for the S&P and -3.99% for the Nasdaq. US yields are lower today after gains on Thursday and Friday. The 10 year moved below its 100 day MA on Tuesday. The move higher took the yield back above the 100 day MA at 3.51. Gold is lower and moving away from $1800. Crude oil moved to the lowest level since December 2021 on Friday at $70.10. The low today reached $70.27 as concerns above China weigh on the price of oil. indices
Indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others.

A look around the markets show:
spot is trading down -$8.71 -0.47% at $1788.63 gold
Gold
Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss.
Read this Term spot silver is down -$0.10 or -0.43% at $23.35 WTI crude oil is trading down -$0.13 at $70.89 The price bitcoin is $16,966. The range over the weekend was relatively narrow with the high price at $17,264 on Sunday and the low price reached today at $16,881.
In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a marginally higher opening after declines on Friday
Dow Industrial Average up 78 points after Friday's -305.02 point decline S&P index up 11.25 points after Friday's -29.13 point decline NASDAQ index up 26 points after Friday's -77.39 point decline
In the European equity markets, the major indices are lower
German DAX -0.41% France's CAC -0.39% UK's FTSE 100 -0.3% Spain's Ibex .0 .53% Italy's FTSE MIB -0.1%
in the US debt market, yields are lower:
US yields are lower
The European debt market, the benchmark 10 yields are lower as well
European benchmark 10 yields
