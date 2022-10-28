The strongest to weakest of the major currencies
is the strongest of the major currencies and the JPY is the weakest. The EUR strength comes one day after yields moved lower on a less hawkish 75 bp hike by the ECB led to a wander to the downside in the EURUSD. The price moved below the 100 hour MA and the swing low from July at 0.99515, but preliminary CPI inflation data out of the EU today showed inflation is not near dead with France CPI up 1.0% and Italy CPI up 3.5% for the month. German CPI was also higher than expected at 0.9% (vs 0.6% est). Ouch. The German 10 year which fell back below 2% yesterday is trading at 2.115% in early NA trading. EURUSD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
The BOJ may have shown some acknowledgement of a tilt after they kept rates unchanged by saying:
But, BOJs Kuroda poured some water on that comment by saying later:
Will not hesitate to ease monetary policy even further if needed
In other news,
Elon Musk takes twitter private and promptly fired the CEO and CFO announcing "The bird is freed". Here we go. US stocks are mixed after Amazon disappointed. It's shares are down over -$15 or -13.58% but it was worse in after-hours trading. Apple were better and its shares are up about $1.00 in pre-market trading Exxon announced recod earnings with less than expected revenues. HMMMM. Chevron reported both higher earnings and revenues earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
Read this Term US core PCE price index will be released at 8:30 AM with expectations of 0.5% increase vs. 0.6% last month. The urine year is characterized 5.2% from 4.9%. Personal income and personal spending will also be released at 8:30 AM. Canada GDP, pending home sales, and University of Michigan final consumer sentiment are also on the schedule today.
A current look around the markets shows:
Spot gold is down -$13.44 or -0.81% at $1648.96 spot silver is down -$0.31 or -1.56% at $19.28 WTI crude oil is trading down -$0.88 at $88.20 Bitcoin is a touch lower at $20,161
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are lower:
Dow industrial average -10.28 points after yesterdays 194.17 point rise. The Dow is on a 2 day win streak S&P index is down 21 points after yesterdays -23.3 point decline. The S&P is on a 2 day losing streak NASDAQ index -118 points after yesterdays -178.32 point decline. The NASDAQ index is also on a 2 day losing streak
In the European equity markets, the major indices are all trading lower:
German DAX -0.56% France's CAC -0.18% UK's FTSE 100 -0.47% Spain's Ibex -0.91% Italy's FTSE MIB -0.92%
In the US debt market, yields are higher
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also trading higher after better-than-expected preliminary him him him inflation data:
