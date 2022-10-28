The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. is the strongest of the major currencies and the JPY is the weakest. The EUR strength comes one day after yields moved lower on a less hawkish 75 bp hike by the ECB led to a wander to the downside in the EURUSD. The price moved below the 100 hour MA and the swing low from July at 0.99515, but preliminary CPI inflation data out of the EU today showed inflation is not near dead with France CPI up 1.0% and Italy CPI up 3.5% for the month. German CPI was also higher than expected at 0.9% (vs 0.6% est). Ouch. The German 10 year which fell back below 2% yesterday is trading at 2.115% in early NA trading.

The BOJ may have shown some acknowledgement of a tilt after they kept rates unchanged by saying:

UNDERLYING RISE IN INFLATION LIKELY TO HEIGHTEN MEDIUM-, LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS AND LEAD TO SUSTAINED RISE IN INFLATION ACCOMPANIED BY WAGE GAINS

But, BOJs Kuroda poured some water on that comment by saying later:

Will not hesitate to ease monetary policy even further if needed

In other news,

A current look around the markets shows:

Spot gold is down -$13.44 or -0.81% at $1648.96

spot silver is down -$0.31 or -1.56% at $19.28

WTI crude oil is trading down -$0.88 at $88.20

Bitcoin is a touch lower at $20,161

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are lower:

Dow industrial average -10.28 points after yesterdays 194.17 point rise. The Dow is on a 2 day win streak

S&P index is down 21 points after yesterdays -23.3 point decline. The S&P is on a 2 day losing streak

NASDAQ index -118 points after yesterdays -178.32 point decline. The NASDAQ index is also on a 2 day losing streak

In the European equity markets, the major indices are all trading lower:

German DAX -0.56%

France's CAC -0.18%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.47%

Spain's Ibex -0.91%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.92%

In the US debt market, yields are higher

US yields are higher

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also trading higher after better-than-expected preliminary him him him inflation data:

European yields are higher