Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The EUR is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is mostly higher. Stocks are higher as Tesla earnings were better than expectations. The companies stock is up over 7% in premarket trading. US yields are modestly higher after yesterday's sharp fall.

The EURUSD rose on the back of comments from ECBs deGuindos who opened the door for a possible rate hike in July. deGuindos joined Bundesbank Chairman Nagel and Latvian and Belgian's central bankers. The comment are more aggressive to ECB's Laguarde who commented that tightenings would begin after the APP program was finished sometime in the third quarter (could be at the start or the end).

Overnight in Ukraine, Russian officials said that they have captured Mariupol.

A look around the markets is showing:

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are moving higher after Tesla's beat

In the European equity markets, the major indices are higher:

  • German DAX, +1.5%
  • France's CAC, +1.86%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.0 present
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.25%

Looking at the US debt market,, US the yields are marginally higher after yesterday's sharp declines which saw the 10 year move down close to 11 basis points while the 30 year fell by close to 13 basis points. The U.S. Treasury auctioned off $16 billion of 20 year bonds yesterday with strong/record international demand. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • 2 year yield 2.611%, +2.9 basis points
  • 5 year 2.891%, +2.6 basis points
  • 10 year 2.855%, +1.9 basis points
  • 30 year 2.896%, +1.8 basis points

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are unchanged to higher:

European yields
European yields are higher in the morning snapshot