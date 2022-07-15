EURUSD bounces off 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.'s initial reaction was a dip to the downside after the retail sales report showed a greater than expected 1.0% gain. The other components of the release were also better than expectations, with mixed revisions.

The dip lower moved down to 1.0043. That was just above the 100 hour moving average 1.00382. Earlier today, the price moved above that moving average for the 2nd time this week. On Wednesday, the price extended above the level but moved back below in the next hourly bar. So far the price has closed above the 100 hour moving average for 4 consecutive bars. Buyers are making a play with the break above the moving average. Can they keep that momentum going?

What next?

There is a swing area between 1.0072 and 1.0074. Move above the 1.0074 level and traders will look toward the natural resistance at 1.1000 followed by the high price from Wednesday at 1.01215. The falling 200 hour moving average is near that level 1.01194. Clearly those levels are the next key targets that if the buyers are to take control, they need to get above those levels and stay above.

Conversely, the importance of the levels may also attract sellers on a rally. The price has not traded above its 200 hour moving average since June 28. That area represents a key barometer for both buyers and sellers going forward

So the buyers above the 100 hour moving average have been successful in holding support on the dip. Job 1 is done. However there is plenty work to be done. The 1st is to get above 1.0074. I would say the 1.0100 natural level is also a key target to get to and through followed by the 200 hour moving average and high price from Wednesday near 1.0120 as the most important hurdle if the buyers are to take more control.

Absent those moves, and a move back below the 100 hour moving average would be a great disappointment for the break buyers today.