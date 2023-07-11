The high price going back to June 22 reached up to 1.1011. In trading earlier today (during the Asian session), the price extended above that level to a high of 1.10267. That level fell short of February 2023 high at 1.10317. Buyers turned the sellers and force the pair down to the low for the day.
That old high at 1.1011 becomes a level to get to and through once again. Can the EURUSD trader make ' the break' for the 2nd time today?
The price is currently trading at 1.0004. Getting above 1.0011 is the next target. If done, the 1.11317 becomes the target once again.
To watch the earlier video, click on the link below: