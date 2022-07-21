EURUSD
The EURUSD moves higher after ECB decision

The  EURUSD  has moved up after the higher than expected 50 basis point hike by the ECB. They also activate the Transmission Protection Instrument designed to bring back the disparities of rates. More details of the program will be announced at the end of the Lagarde press conference. The market is now looking at 1.25% by the end of the year.

Looking at the EURUSD, the pair is moving back toward the 50% retracement of the move down from the June 27 high that level comes in at 1.02829. Get above that level would tilt the bias more in the buyers favor. Risk is now the swing area between 1.0219 and 1.02344. Stay above keeps the buyers in play and the hope for a test a break of the 50% retracement also still a possibility.