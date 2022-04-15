The strongest weakest of the major currencies

US and European markets (for the most part) are closed, but the forex market still trades. The GBP GBP The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. Read this Term is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The major currencies are all clustered really close together with the JPY being the biggest outlier as it continued its move to the upside and trades to a new high going back to 2002.

Although the US stock and bond markets will be closed, the federal offices will be open. Just to prove it, the Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. Read this Term has scheduled the release of industrial production and capacity utilization at 9:15 AM ET. I looked back and back, and in December it was also released on a Friday, but looking back to September, the other release days covered every other day of the week - except Friday. Thanks Federal Reserve.

It also looks like the NY Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 8:30 AM ET

Go figure why it could not have been released on Thursday or Monday?

The expectation is for IP and Capacity Utilization is for:

capacity utilization to come in at 77.8 versus 77.6 last month

industrial production is expected to rise by 0.4% versus 0.5% last month

For the New York Fed manufacturing index is expected at 0.5 versus -11.8 last month.

Bitcoin is trading (it never closes) in it is currently up at $40,235 up $321 on the day.