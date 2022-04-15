Forex
The strongest weakest of the major currencies

US and European markets (for the most part) are closed, but the forex market still trades. The  GBP  is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The major currencies are all clustered really close together with the JPY being the biggest outlier as it continued its move to the upside and trades to a new high going back to 2002.

Although the US stock and bond markets will be closed, the federal offices will be open. Just to prove it, the  Federal Reserve  has scheduled the release of industrial production and capacity utilization at 9:15 AM ET. I looked back and back, and in December it was also released on a Friday, but looking back to September, the other release days covered every other day of the week - except Friday. Thanks Federal Reserve.

It also looks like the NY Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 8:30 AM ET

Go figure why it could not have been released on Thursday or Monday?

The expectation is for IP and Capacity Utilization is for:

  • capacity utilization to come in at 77.8 versus 77.6 last month
  • industrial production is expected to rise by 0.4% versus 0.5% last month

For the New York Fed manufacturing index is expected at 0.5 versus -11.8 last month.

Bitcoin is trading (it never closes) in it is currently up at $40,235 up $321 on the day.