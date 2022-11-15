The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The GBP is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the North American session begins. The US Producer price index data will be released at 8:30 AM (along with Empire manufacturing data) with the expectations of 0.4% for the headline and 0.3% for the core measure. Canada will have manufacturing sales released. Fedspeak today will include FOMC members Cook and Barr (at 9 AM and 10 AM). The EURUSD moved up to test its 100 day moving average at 1.04284, but backed off and currently trades at 1.0405. The price of the EURUSD has not closed above its 200 day moving average since June 16, 2021. The USDJPY is back lower after retesting its broken 100 day MA yesterday and finding risk focused sellers. Staying below the 100 day MA kept the sellers in firm control.

In China today, they had a weaker than expected data dump with retail sales, and industrial production disappointing. German ZEW improved to -36.7 vs -59.2 (and -50.9 est) (its in the right direction I guess).

US stocks are higher erasing the losses from yesterday's late selloff. US yields are lower as well. Crude oil is near unchanged after a sharp $-3 change yesterday.

In other markets:

Spot gold is up $4.43 or 0.25% at $1775.80

Spot silver down $0.07 or -0.31% to $21.90

WTI crude oil is trading at $85.12 that's down $0.75 from the settlement price yesterday

Dow industrial average +210 points after yesterdays -211.16 point decline

S&P index +42 points after yesterdays -35.66 point decline

NASDAQ index is up 183 points after yesterdays -127.11 point decline

German DAX, +0.07%

France's CAC, +0.53%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.05%

Spain's Ibex -0.28%

Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged

In the US debt market, the yields are trading lower across the curve:

In the European debt market, yields are also mostly lower with the UK 10 year the one exception. Spain and Italy sales are down double-digit: