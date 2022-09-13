The GBPUSD tumbled below the lower channel trendline near the 38.2% retracement of the move up from last week's low at 1.16102. The price also fell below the 100 hour moving average at 1.1588 and the 200 hour moving average at 1.15583. However, the price could not get below was the 61.8% retracement near the 1.15316 level. So there has been some support buying against day technical target
The price rebound has taken the price above the 200 hour moving average but has been able to remain below its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) keeping the sellers firmly in control.
I would expect that traders would not want to see the price move back above the 100 hour moving average. That would be the best case scenario now. However, it would probably take a move back within the broken channel (above the 38.2% retracement) to give the sellers some concern going forward. Stay below and the sellers remain firm control.