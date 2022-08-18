The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The AUD is the strongest and the CHF CHF The Swiss franc or Confoederatio Helvetica (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The CHF is currently the seventh most-traded currency in the world and is treated as a significant reserve currency.Unlike other currencies in the world’s leading economies, the CHF was notable for its currency peg with the euro (EUR). Started in 2011, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) pegged the CHF to the EUR at a minimum exchange of 1.2.At the time, the peg was justified due to the strong CHF in tandem with a weak EUR due to Eurozone debt.Switzerland was interested in lowering its currency value in what was already one of Europe’s most expensive countries. SNB Abolishes CHF Currency PegThis paved the way for the eventual removal of the EUR/CHF currency peg, which convulsed foreign exchange markets on January 15, 2015.At the time, the SNB’s unexpected decision caused the CHF to abruptly rise by almost 30 percent in value against most major currencies. This lasted for nearly 45 minutes during which there was virtually no liquidity in the currency.Consequently, this made it impossible to exit trades or for most brokerages to reconcile their exposures. As a result, stops were not honored and most traders saw their accounts totally wiped out. This also led to enhanced losses in the absence of negative balance protection, a particular vulnerability at this time for retail traders, which resulted in massive losses.Since the SNB Crisis, the demand for negative balance protection has skyrocketed and become nearly ubiquitous.Moreover, there has also been a push for greater awareness of the levels of risk when trading currencies that are the object of a stated peg to another currency by its central bank. The Swiss franc or Confoederatio Helvetica (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The CHF is currently the seventh most-traded currency in the world and is treated as a significant reserve currency.Unlike other currencies in the world’s leading economies, the CHF was notable for its currency peg with the euro (EUR). Started in 2011, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) pegged the CHF to the EUR at a minimum exchange of 1.2.At the time, the peg was justified due to the strong CHF in tandem with a weak EUR due to Eurozone debt.Switzerland was interested in lowering its currency value in what was already one of Europe’s most expensive countries. SNB Abolishes CHF Currency PegThis paved the way for the eventual removal of the EUR/CHF currency peg, which convulsed foreign exchange markets on January 15, 2015.At the time, the SNB’s unexpected decision caused the CHF to abruptly rise by almost 30 percent in value against most major currencies. This lasted for nearly 45 minutes during which there was virtually no liquidity in the currency.Consequently, this made it impossible to exit trades or for most brokerages to reconcile their exposures. As a result, stops were not honored and most traders saw their accounts totally wiped out. This also led to enhanced losses in the absence of negative balance protection, a particular vulnerability at this time for retail traders, which resulted in massive losses.Since the SNB Crisis, the demand for negative balance protection has skyrocketed and become nearly ubiquitous.Moreover, there has also been a push for greater awareness of the levels of risk when trading currencies that are the object of a stated peg to another currency by its central bank. Read this Term is the weakest as the North American session begins. The weekly initial jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing index (remember Empire Manufacturing plunged to -31.3 on Tuesday vs 11.1 the previous week), and Canada producer prices will be released at the bottom of the hour. Existing home sales and Leading index will be released at 10 AM ET. Home sales data is gettting weaker and weaker. The expectations is for a fall in the sales pace to 4.89M vs 5.12M last month (you have to go to June 2020 at 4.72M. It was as high as 6.5 in January. The level before the pandemic was around 5.4M as a guide. The Leading index has been negative for 4 consecutive months foreshadowing lower economic growth.

Russian Pres. Putin said that he could meet with Ukraine president Zelinsky.

ECB's Schnabel says a recession alone would not be enough to control inflation and that fiscal and structural policies are required to tame the price rises.

A look around the markets are showing:

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading higher after yesterdays declines

Dow industrial average up 75 points after yesterdays -171.69 point decline

S&P index up 11 points after yesterdays -31.16 point decline

NASDAQ index up 49 points after yesterdays -164.43 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading higher:

German DAX up 0.72%

France's CAC up 0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 up 0.1%

Spain's Ibex up 0.25%

Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.6%

In the US debt market, yields are lower after the FOMC meeting minutes yesterday. Next week is the Jackson Hole Summit. There is chatter that the Fed would have to be more hawkish in order to stave off an overly positive and stimulative market expectations (i.e.lower yields, higher stocks) him.

US yields are lower

In the European debt market, yields are mixed

European benchmark 10 year yields