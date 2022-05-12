The strongest and weakest of the major currencies

The flight into safety is in full bloom today as the JPY and USD soars/moves higher, the AUD, NZD and EUR are tumbling lower.

Stocks are lower in the US and joined by European equity's today. Yields in the US and Europe are sharply lower. The US 10 year moved up to 3.203% on Monday and is down to 2.83% currently. The S&P and Nasdaq NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term are working on the 5th down day in 6 and working on the 6th straight week decline. The Dow is on it's 7th week in a row lower. Bitcoin continues its move to the downside with the digital currency trading with a $25000 handle before bouncing back up (now with a $28K handle). Tether lost pegged to the US dollar trading below the parity level as some investors exit the digital currency space. Oil is lower but remains above $100. PPI and jobless claims highlight the data a day after higher than expected CPI yesterday. Fed's Bullard said late yesterday he would like to see the Fed move to 3.5% by the end of the year via a series of 50 BP hikes. The current high target is 1%. There are 5 more meetings in 2022. The 3.5% rate implies he is in for 50 BPS at each of the meetings this year. A 75 BP hike is not his base case.

A look at the other markets are showing.

Spot gold is trading down $9.52 or -0.51% at $1842.65

Spot silver is down $0.64 or -2.99% the $20.90. That is at the lowest level since July 2020.

Crude oil is trading down -$1.56 at $103.80

The price bitcoin is trading at $28,034 after trading as low as is $25,401 (at least on my chart).

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term are implying lower levels for the 5 day down in at 6:

Dow industrial average -200 points after yesterdays -326.63 point decline

S&P index is down -33 points after yesterdays -65.85 point decline

NASDAQ index is down -156 points after yesterdays -373.44 point decline

The European equity markets:

German DAX -2.34%

France's CAC -2.5%

UK's FTSE 100 -2.2%

Spain's Ibex -1.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.8%

In the US debt market, yields are lower after yesterdays up and down day

2 year 2.575%, -5.3 basis points. The high yield reached 2.67%

5 year 2.802%, -7.5 basis points. The high yield reached 2.899%

10 year 2.833%, -8.0 basis points. The high yield today reached 2.91%

30 year 2.985% -5.7 basis points. The high yield reached 3.056%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also sharply lower (and near lows) with double-digit declines across the board, and well off the highs for the day. .

