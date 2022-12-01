The JPY is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is lower after yesterday's fall on Powell comments. The DXY fell -0.90% on the day
The US stocks are trading little changed in pre-market futures trading after yesterdays surge to end the month which saw the Nasdaq rise by a whooping 4.41%. That gain was the 2nd largest one-day gain going back to April 2020. The 7.35% gain from November 12th was the only greater day to the upside.
US yields move sharply lower as well with the 2-years decline of -16.5 basis points leading the way lower. Today yields are little changed
In China, they announced that they would ease some covid quarantine rules which has led to a rise in oil by about $1.00 as up and down volatility continues in the oil complex. The price of oil reached $73.62 on Monday.
A snapshot of the markets is showing:
- Spot gold is trading up $16 or 0.91% at $1784.
- Spot silver is up three cents or 0.09% at $22.20
- WTI crude oil is trading up $0.94 at $81.47. The high price reached $81.80. The low was at $79.95.
- Bitcoin is trading above the $17,000 level at $17,129. The digital currency reached a intraday high of $17,230 and stayed above the $17,000 level at $17,050 at the low for the day so far
in the premarket for US stocks the futures are implying modest declines:
- the Dow was down -18 points after yesterday's 737.23 point surge
- S&P futures are implying unchanged after yesterday's 122.49 point rise
- NASDAQ index is down -2 points after yesterday's 484.22 point rise
in the European equity markets, the major indices are higher:
- German Dax +0.85%
- France's CAC +0.26%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.13%
- Spain's Ibex +1.12%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%
In the US debt market,
- two year yield is at 4.314%, down from a high of 4.55% yesterday
- five year yield is at 3.749%, down from a high of 3.997% yesterday
- 10 year yield is at 3.591%, down from a high of 3.796% yesterday
- 30 year yield is at 3.682,down from a high of 3.847% yesterday