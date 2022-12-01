The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The JPY is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is lower after yesterday's fall on Powell comments. The DXY fell -0.90% on the day

The US stocks are trading little changed in pre-market futures trading after yesterdays surge to end the month which saw the Nasdaq rise by a whooping 4.41%. That gain was the 2nd largest one-day gain going back to April 2020. The 7.35% gain from November 12th was the only greater day to the upside.

US yields move sharply lower as well with the 2-years decline of -16.5 basis points leading the way lower. Today yields are little changed

In China, they announced that they would ease some covid quarantine rules which has led to a rise in oil by about $1.00 as up and down volatility continues in the oil complex. The price of oil reached $73.62 on Monday.

A snapshot of the markets is showing:

Spot gold is trading up $16 or 0.91% at $1784.

Spot silver is up three cents or 0.09% at $22.20

WTI crude oil is trading up $0.94 at $81.47. The high price reached $81.80. The low was at $79.95.

Bitcoin is trading above the $17,000 level at $17,129. The digital currency reached a intraday high of $17,230 and stayed above the $17,000 level at $17,050 at the low for the day so far

in the premarket for US stocks the futures are implying modest declines:

the Dow was down -18 points after yesterday's 737.23 point surge

S&P futures are implying unchanged after yesterday's 122.49 point rise

NASDAQ index is down -2 points after yesterday's 484.22 point rise

in the European equity markets, the major indices are higher:

German Dax +0.85%

France's CAC +0.26%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.13%

Spain's Ibex +1.12%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

In the US debt market,

two year yield is at 4.314%, down from a high of 4.55% yesterday

five year yield is at 3.749%, down from a high of 3.997% yesterday

10 year yield is at 3.591%, down from a high of 3.796% yesterday

30 year yield is at 3.682,down from a high of 3.847% yesterday