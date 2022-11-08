The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as the North American session begins. The USD is mixed as the US voters go to the polls (or at least those who did not cast their ballots in the mail). The expectation are that the House switches to the GOP. The Senate will potentially go to runoffs. US stocks are higher in pre-market trading. It would be the 3rd up day in a row if the indices can remain positive. The US yields are marginally lower.

Bitcoin is lower as pressure on crypto exchange FTX increased after selling pressure in its token FTT fell over 30% overnight. Locke chain analytics indicate large-scale redemptions of funds from FTX are continuing. Rival exchange Binance over the weekend announced that it was liquidating its holdings of FTT on concerns over the underlying soundness of the crypto currency. This is what that chart looks like:

FTT slumps on liquidation

A look at other markets shows:

spot gold is trading down $3.53 or -0.21% at $1672.

Spot silver is trading down $0.01 or -0.05% at $20.75

WTI crude oil is trading at $91.29 down $0.57 on the day

Bitcoin is trading back down below the $20,000 level at $19,689 as pressure in crypto currency FTT rings and other digital currency's. Bitcoin is down around -5.5% on the day

In the premarket for US stocks, major indices are trading higher and looking for its 3rd consecutive day to the upside

Dow industrial average is up 87 points after yesterdays 423.70 point rise

S&P index is up 10.45 points after yesterdays 36.23 point rise

NASDAQ index is up 58 points after yesterdays 89.27 point rise

in the European equity markets, the major indices also trading higher:

German DAX +0.41%

France's CAC +0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 unchanged

Spain's Ibex +0.33%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.3%

In the US debt market, yields are mixed him with modest changes:

US yields are marginally lower in early US trading

European benchmark 10 year yields are higher.

European 10 year yields are mostly higher