The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The JPY is the strongest and and NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins. IN the US, Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari remained more hawkish when he spoke to local business leaders, saying that the Fed would have to resort to Volcker-esque methods if inflation expectations cannot be anchored. The Jackson Hole Summit begins on Thursday with Fed chair Powell speaking on Friday at 10 AM ET.

Today Durable goods orders (+0.9%) and pending home sales (-2.6%) will be released in the US. Crude oil inventories will also be released.

Late yesterday, the private data was released and showed:

The private oil inventories

The estimates are -0.9M for crude and -1.5M for gasoline. There is chatter about Saudi Arabia's oil minister warning of potential need to cut output which has pushed prices back to the upside.

The USD is trading just below the JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). Read this Term as the strongest. Yesterday, the dollar fell after weaker than expected data (PMI leading the way) sent yields lower and the greenback lower, but the declines in yields were chipped away with a bad 2-year auction helping to push yields back higher. That sent the dollar back higher with that momentum continuing today. The EURUSD is back where it started ahead of the weaker data. The GBPUSD has also nearly erased him the gains.

In other markets:

In the premarket for US stocks the major indices are marginally higher. The major indices all fell yesterday with the Dow industrial average leading the declines. The NASDAQ was near unchanged

Dow industrial average is up 10 points after yesterday's -154 point decline

S&P index is up five points after yesterday's -9.28 point decline

NASDAQ index is up 19.5 points after yesterday's -0.27 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading mixed

German DAX +10.92 points or 0.08%

France's CAC +11.5 points or +0.18%

UK's FTSE 100 -18.15 points or -0.24%

Spain's Ibex -22.9 points or -0.28%

Italy's FTSE MIB -18.17 points or -0.18%

In the US debt market, the yields are trading your unchanged levels. The US treasury optional 5 year notes at 1 PM ET and seven year notes tomorrow at the same time:

US yields a little changed across-the-board

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are up 4 to 7 basis points.

European benchmark 10 year yields