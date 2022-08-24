The JPY is the strongest and and NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins. IN the US, Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari remained more hawkish when he spoke to local business leaders, saying that the Fed would have to resort to Volcker-esque methods if inflation expectations cannot be anchored. The Jackson Hole Summit begins on Thursday with Fed chair Powell speaking on Friday at 10 AM ET.
Today Durable goods orders (+0.9%) and pending home sales (-2.6%) will be released in the US. Crude oil inventories will also be released.
Late yesterday, the private data was released and showed:
The estimates are -0.9M for crude and -1.5M for gasoline. There is chatter about Saudi Arabia's oil minister warning of potential need to cut output which has pushed prices back to the upside.
The USD is trading just below the JPY as the strongest. Yesterday, the dollar fell after weaker than expected data (PMI leading the way) sent yields lower and the greenback lower, but the declines in yields were chipped away with a bad 2-year auction helping to push yields back higher. That sent the dollar back higher with that momentum continuing today. The EURUSD is back where it started ahead of the weaker data. The GBPUSD has also nearly erased him the gains.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $2.72 or -0.16% and $1745.33
- Spot silver is trading down $0.12 or -0.61% at $19 even
- WTI crude oil is trading up $0.90 said $94.63
- bitcoin is trading at $21,433. The low for the day reached $21,142. The high price extended to %21,550
In the premarket for US stocks the major indices are marginally higher. The major indices all fell yesterday with the Dow industrial average leading the declines. The NASDAQ was near unchanged
- Dow industrial average is up 10 points after yesterday's -154 point decline
- S&P index is up five points after yesterday's -9.28 point decline
- NASDAQ index is up 19.5 points after yesterday's -0.27 point decline
In the European equity markets, the major indices are trading mixed
- German DAX +10.92 points or 0.08%
- France's CAC +11.5 points or +0.18%
- UK's FTSE 100 -18.15 points or -0.24%
- Spain's Ibex -22.9 points or -0.28%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -18.17 points or -0.18%
In the US debt market, the yields are trading your unchanged levels. The US treasury optional 5 year notes at 1 PM ET and seven year notes tomorrow at the same time:
in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are up 4 to 7 basis points.