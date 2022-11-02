The major US indices are opening with declines ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET. The major indices are working on the 3rd day of losses.
Prior to losing streak, the Dow industrial average rose for 6 consecutive days. For the S&P index its recent move to the upside tested its 100 day moving average currently at 3898.62 and the 50% midpoint of the move down from the August high at 3908.43. The price moved up to a high yesterday of 3911 before rotating back to the downside and closing nearer its session low.
A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average -7522 points or -0.23% at 32577.39
- S&P index -14.45 points or -0.37% at 3841.66
- NASDAQ index -116.62 points or -1.02% at 11288.95
- Russell 2000-17.70 points or -0.96% 1833.68
looking at other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $7.33 or 0.44% $1655.10.
- Spot silver is trading up $0.18 or 0.93% $19.77
- WTI crude oil is trading around $88 down -$0.52 on the day
- Bitcoin is trading just above the $20,000 level at $20,383
in the US debt market, yields are modestly lower:
- 2 year 4.538%, unchanged
- 5 year 4.254%, -0.3 basis points
- 10 year 4.046%, -0.6 basis points
- 30 year 4.103%, -2.2 basis points
