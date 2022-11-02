The major US indices are opening with declines ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET. The major indices are working on the 3rd day of losses.

Prior to losing streak, the Dow industrial average rose for 6 consecutive days. For the S&P index its recent move to the upside tested its 100 day moving average currently at 3898.62 and the 50% midpoint of the move down from the August high at 3908.43. The price moved up to a high yesterday of 3911 before rotating back to the downside and closing nearer its session low.

S&P index stalled near the 100 day MA/50% retracement

A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the open is showing:

looking at other markets:

in the US debt market, yields are modestly lower:

  • 2 year 4.538%, unchanged
  • 5 year 4.254%, -0.3 basis points
  • 10 year 4.046%, -0.6 basis points
  • 30 year 4.103%, -2.2 basis points

For a look at the levels in play through the FOMC rate decision (and why) for the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and USDCHF, see the morning video here: