- The EURUSD is finding support near the 100 hour MA keeping the bias in the favor of the buyers despite the declines from Friday's trade and the early Asian session run to the upside.
- The USDJPY moved sharply lower on BOJ intervention. The price moved down to a low of 145.45 before snapping back higher toward the 200 and 100 hour MA. The pair trades between those MAs to start the US morning session.
- The GBPUSD saw a similar move higher in the Asian session, only to rotate back to the downside and find support buying near its 100 hour MA.
- The USDCAD has moved up to test the 100 hour MA at 1.3741 area and found willing sellers on the first look. Stay below keeps the seller more in control.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW