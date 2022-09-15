The data dump was mixed keeping the Fed 75 basis point rise intact for next week.

The EURUSD trades above and below the parity level with the buyers making an early play in the early NY session. Can the buyers keep the short term bias?

The USDJPY found support at the 200 hour MA and moved back higher in trading today. However, intervention concerns has traders concerned to the upside. The 100 and 200 hour MAs below at 143.09 and 142.94 are support to eye and will define the short term bias.

The GBPUSD moved up to the 100 hour MA and found willing sellers yesterday and for today stayed below the lower 200 hour MA at 1.1556. It would take a move above to increase the bullish bias. ON the downside watching 1.1495 for short term bias clues intraday. MOve below again and we should see more downside momentum.

USDCAD has a well defined ceiling at 1.3208 area. On the downside there is swing area support at 1.3131 to 1.31397 to get to and through.