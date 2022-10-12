The USD is mixed with declines into resistance for the GBP, and gains vs the JPY into new 2022 high territory for the USDJPY.

The EURUSD is trading in a narrow range with the 100 hour MA above near 0.9740 as resistance and a swing area below with 0.9662 as a key support level below.

The USDCHF is coiling with close support at the 100 hour MA at 0.9947 as support, and swing area resistance (highs from September) at 0.99647 a level as close resistance to get to and through to keep the buyers in control. The pair awaits the next shove in early NY trading.