The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The NZD is the strongest and the the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is weaker. The US stocks are up modestly after larger declines yesterday. The US yields are higher.

Today the US PCE data will be released at the bottom of the hour. The core PC is expected to be up 0.2% and 4.7% year on year. Personal income and consumption will also be released with 0.3% for income and 0.2% for consumption expected. Preliminary durable goods for November will be released with expectations of -0.6% and 0.0% ex transportation. Later at 10 AM the University of Michigan final composite index is expected to come in at 59.1 unchanged from the preliminary estimate. Last month it was at 56.8. The new home sales will also be released with expectations of 0.600M versus 0.632M last month. Existing home sales was released earlier this week, and came in at at the lowest level since June 2020 during the height of the pandemic shutdown at 4.09M pace.

Looking at the other markets:

spot gold is trading at $4.78 or 0.27% at $1797.20

spot silver is up $0.16 or 0.7% at $23.72

WTI crude oil is trading back higher at $79.37 that's up $1.91 on the day

bitcoin is trading steady at $16,864

in the pre-mark for US stocks, the major indices are trading higher after yesterday's declines:

Dow Industrial Average up 81 points after yesterday's -348.99 point decline

S&P index is up 9.86 points after yesterday's -56.07 point decline

NASDAQ index is up 35 points after yesterday's -233.25 point decline

in the European equity markets:

German DAX is up 0.33%

France's CAC is down -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 is unchanged

Spain's Ibex is up 0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB is up 0.1%

in the US a debt market, yields are higher versus the close yesterday with the longer and up the most

Looking at the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also higher by about 1-2 basis points:

