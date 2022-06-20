The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The NZD NZD The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD's history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered as a carry trade currency given it is a relatively high yielding currency. Traders typically buy the NZD and fund it with a lower yielding currency such as the Japanese yen (JPY) or the Swiss franc (CHF).What Factors Affect the NZD?Relative to the US dollar or British pound, the NZD can be much more volatile and dependent on external economic stress or turmoil.Investors with risk appetite often buy the currency, while market fears and crises place negative pressure on the NZD.There are also several factors that can specifically drive the NZD in the forex market. This includes dairy prices as New Zealand is the largest exporter of whole milk powder in the world. A rise in milk prices can lead to spikes in the NZD. By extension, tourism numbers are also important to the NZD.This is due to New Zealand being dependent on tourism as a sizable proportion of its economy. Growing tourism would indicate a higher NZD, and vice versa. Read this Term is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The session will be without US traders as the country is on holiday for Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Friday saw the USD move to the upside and was the strongest of the major currencies,. Those gains, rebounded from the declines on Thursday. Today, the direction is back down.

Fed's Bullard is taking summer holiday in Barcelona (speculation) but is Due to speak about inflation and interest rates at an event hosted by the Barcelona School of Economics at 12:45 PM. Other than that, the schedule is late day and I would not expect too much price action with the US bond and stock markets both closed.

A snapshot of the other markets currently shows:

spot gold is trading down $1.09 or -0.06% at $1838.16

spot silver is down $0.08 or -0.33% at $21.59

WTI crude oil is trading up $0.66 or 0.61% at $108.65 for the August contract. The July contract stopped train tomorrow

Bitcoin traded to a new cycle low of $17,519.72 over the weekend (lowest level since November 29, 2020), but has rebounded back to $20,600 currently

In the European equity markets:

German DAX is up 61.32 points or 0.47% at $13,187.34

France's CAC is up 10.26 points or 0.18% at 5893.27

UK's FTSE 100 is up 87.12 points or 1.24% at 7103.69

Spain's Ibex is up 96.80 point or 1.19% at 8243.11

Italy's FTSE MIB is up 173 points or 0.79% at 21961

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed:

