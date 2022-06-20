Friday saw the USD move to the upside and was the strongest of the major currencies,. Those gains, rebounded from the declines on Thursday. Today, the direction is back down.
Fed's Bullard is taking summer holiday in Barcelona (speculation) but is Due to speak about inflation and interest rates at an event hosted by the Barcelona School of Economics at 12:45 PM. Other than that, the schedule is late day and I would not expect too much price action with the US bond and stock markets both closed.
A snapshot of the other markets currently shows:
spot gold is trading down $1.09 or -0.06% at $1838.16
spot silver is down $0.08 or -0.33% at $21.59
WTI crude oil is trading up $0.66 or 0.61% at $108.65 for the August contract. The July contract stopped train tomorrow
Bitcoin traded to a new cycle low of $17,519.72 over the weekend (lowest level since November 29, 2020), but has rebounded back to $20,600 currently
In the European equity markets:
German DAX is up 61.32 points or 0.47% at $13,187.34
France's CAC is up 10.26 points or 0.18% at 5893.27
UK's FTSE 100 is up 87.12 points or 1.24% at 7103.69
Spain's Ibex is up 96.80 point or 1.19% at 8243.11
Italy's FTSE MIB is up 173 points or 0.79% at 21961
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed: