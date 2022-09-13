The snapshot of the strongest to weakest of major currencies

The USD is the strongest of the major currencies with the NZDUSD the biggest mover is as risk-off sentiment sends that pair sharply to the downside.

NZDUSD falls sharply on the higher CPI

Looking at the hourly chart of the NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term, it stalled yesterday and today near a swing area between 0.6155 and 0.61664. The price came off modestly into the CPI data, but tumbled soon thereafter. The price fell back below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 0.60944 and 0.60855 (blue and green lines). More recently, the price has dipped briefly below a swing area between 0.60297 and 0.60511. The higher level at 0.60511 is now a close risk level. That level corresponds with the swing low from September 2. (See green numbered circles).

On the downside, the low from last week reached 0.59956 just below the natural support at 0.60000. That level represents the lowest level going back to May 2020. Looking at the weekly chart below a move below the 0.6000 area and staying below would have traders targeting the April and May 2020 lows that come between 0.59089 and 0.5921. That level is also near a downward sloping trendline.

NZDUSD looks toward the 0.6000 level