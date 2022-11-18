In the morning forex technical report from Greg Michalowski, the markets are seeing some consolidation in most of the pairs into the US session.

The EURUSD is battling around its 100 hour MA with the 38.2% holding support earlier this week on the downside and the 200 day MA looming above as a key resistance level that was broken this week, but could not sustain momentum.

The USDJPY is trading in a narrow trading range with buyers trying to hold support against its 100 hour MA in trading today. That level will be a barometer in the short term for the pair.

The GBPUSD found support yesterday vs the 38.2% of the last leg lower and bounced higher today. Although the price has traded above and below a swing area between 1.1865 and 1.1900, I still think it is a barometer for buyers and sellers for now.

The USDCAD trades between the 100 and 200 hour MAs and is awaiting the next shove.

The NZDUSD is the strongest of the major currencies and is trading to a new session high in early US trading.