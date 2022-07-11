The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The dollar index is starting the week trading at the highest level since early 2002. The USD is the strongest of the major currencies while the AUD and NZD suffer on the back of risk off sentiment . Recall from Friday, the US jobs report showed continuous robust job demand and growth. On Wednesday, the US CPI's is expected to continue its upward trajectory with a gain of 1.1% for the MoM headline number. The core measures expected to rise by 0.6%. That should solidify the Fed's July rate increase at 0.75 basis points. It would take the target rate to 2.25% – 2.5% which many Fed officials called the neutral rate. Expectations are by the end of the year, the Fed will raise rates closer to a 3.5%. Meanwhile, The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term is trading to yet another high going back to September 1998. Bank of Japan's Kuroda said that the central bank won't hesitate to take additional monetary easing steps as necessary, and Japan's ruling coalition expanded its majority over the weekend. This is another indication that the general public is in favor of the easy monetary policy in Japan.

This week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada expected to raise rates at their latest meetings. The earnings calendar in the US will begin.

The US and European stocks are trading lower. Elon Musk backed out of his Twitter bid. Let the lawsuits begin. US yields are also lower after Friday's rise. Last week the yields moved up by about 25 basis points in the shorter end as the market further priced in a tighter Fed trajectory.

Looking at other markets:

Spot gold is down $-6.41 or -0.37% $1735.38.

Spot silver is trading down $0.09 or -0.45% $19.20.

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $2.50 at $102.24

The price bitcoin moved down over the weekend and trades at $20,437.62. On Friday, the price closed at $21,584

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are lower after gaining last week with the NASDAQ index rising the most at +4.56%:

Dow industrial average is trading down -164 point points after Friday's -40 614 point decline

S&P index is trading down -25 points after Friday's -3.26 point decline. Friday's loss snapped a 4 day rise

NASDAQ index is trading down 101 points after Friday's 13.96 point rise. The NASDAQ index is up 5 consecutive days

In the European equity markets, the major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are all trading lower to start the trading week. Concerned about growth continue to weigh on European economies. This week, Russia is to take the Nord Stream pipeline down for scheduled maintenance.

German DAX, -109 points or -0.04%

France's CAC -37.51 points or -0.62%

UK's FTSE 100 -20.8 points or -0.29%

Spain's Ibex -14.02 points or -0.17%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -61 points or -0.29% him him him

In the US debt market, the major indices are trading lower

US yields are lower after last week's gains

In the European debt market, yields are also lower with France's 10 year yield down -6.7 basis points leading the way

European benchmark 10 year yields