The USD is leading the table as the strongest of the major currencies, while the AUD is the weakest. The AUD is the strongest despite stronger jobs data out of Australia last night (+32.2K jobs and 3.4% unemployment rate). The unemployment rate was the lowest in over 50 years. However, dollar buying dominated in the European session today and sent the AUDUSD sharply lower (-1.45% to start the session).
In the US today, the weekly jobless claims, housing starts, and Philly Fed business survey will be released. Yesterday, retail sales came in stronger than expected and that will keep the Fed on a tightening bias going into 2023 and perhaps extending further into the year if demand does not slow. That does not prevent the Fed to lower the trajectory to 50 basis points at the next meeting.
Budget news from the UK failed to impress. The GBP is lower.
Feds Bowman, Jefferson and Mester are all expected to weigh in with their opinions today.
Stocks in the US are set to open lower, piggybacking on the declines from yesterday. Crude oil is lower. Russian and Ukrained agreed to continue their deal that ensures exports of foodstuffs from Ukraine ports. The price of wheat fell to the lowest level in two months.
A look around the markets is showing:
- Spot gold is trading down $14 or -0.79% at $1759.80.
- Spot silver is trading down $0.55 or -2.57% and $29.89.
- crude oil is trading at $84.07. The price is settled at $86.92 yesterday. China is an overabundance of crude oil inventory and with Covid concerns, the demand is lower
- Bitcoin is trading at $16,501. That is not far from the 5 PM level $16518 yesterday
in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading lower:
- Dow industrial average 308 points after yesterdays -39.09 point fall
- S&P index is down 44 points after yesterdays -32.96 fall
- NASDAQ index is trading down -135 points after yesterdays -174.75 point tumble
in the European equity markets, the major indices are also trading lower:
- German DAX, -0.35%
- France's CAC -0.95%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.7%
- Spain's Ibex -1.09%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -1.0%
in the US debt market, yields are higher:
- 2 year yield 4.43%, +6.1 basis points
- 5 year 3.921%, +7.1 basis points
- 10 year 3.767% +7.4 basis points
- 30 year 3.905% +4.7 basis points
The benchmark 10 year yields in Europe are also higher