The markets are on the move after the stronger than expected CPI data which saw the year on year number move up to 7.5%. The core reading touched 6% versus 5.9% expected. That's up from 5.5%
The expectations for a 50 basis point increase in March has moved above 53% in the initial reaction from about 30% before the release. US stocks of move down with the Dow now down -165 points. The NASDAQ is down about -225 points. The S&P is lower by -45 points crude oil is trading up $0.35 at $90.13 Bitcoin is trading at $43,800 that's down from earlier levels above $44,000
In the US debt market, the
two year yield is at 1.442% up 8.4 basis points (high yield reached 1.456%) 10 year yields are trading at 1.989% up five basis points (high yield reached 1.989%) 30 year yields are trading at 2.28% up 3.3 basis points (high yield reached 2.385%).
The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD.
breaking to a new week a low below the 1.1400 levelto a low of 1.13847. there has been a reactionary take back higher with the index trading at 1.1406 currently. The 100 day moving averages at 1.14164and is resistance on the topside. EURUSD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
EURUSD dips below the 1.1400 level
GBPUSD has moved below its 200 hour moving average at 1.35323. The 100 hour moving averages is at 1.15401. Stay below those levels is more bearish. On the downside, the 100 day moving average comes in at 1.3505. That would be a target on further selling pressure
GBPUSD testing its 100 and 200 hour moving averages
USDJPY is moving to a new high going back to January 5 at 116.14. The high going back to January 5 was at 1.16.178. The high for the year comes in at 116.347. Those are targets on further upside momentum. If those levels can hold could see a corrective move to the downside. The pre-CPI high came in at 115.87. That will be eyed as support in the short term now.
USDJPY was up to test the 2022 highs
