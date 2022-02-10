The markets are on the move after the stronger than expected CPI data which saw the year on year number move up to 7.5%. The core reading touched 6% versus 5.9% expected. That's up from 5.5%

  • The expectations for a 50 basis point increase in March has moved above 53% in the initial reaction from about 30% before the release.
  • US stocks of move down with the Dow now down -165 points. The NASDAQ is down about -225 points. The S&P is lower by -45 points
  • crude oil is trading up $0.35 at $90.13
  • Bitcoin is trading at $43,800 that's down from earlier levels above $44,000

In the US debt market, the

  • two year yield is at 1.442% up 8.4 basis points (high yield reached 1.456%)
  • 10 year yields are trading at 1.989% up five basis points (high yield reached 1.989%)
  • 30 year yields are trading at 2.28% up 3.3 basis points (high yield reached 2.385%).

The    US dollar  has moved higher with the:

  • GBPUSD has moved below its 200 hour moving average at 1.35323. The 100 hour moving averages is at 1.15401. Stay below those levels is more bearish. On the downside, the 100 day moving average comes in at 1.3505. That would be a target on further selling pressure
  • USDJPY is moving to a new high going back to January 5 at 116.14. The high going back to January 5 was at 1.16.178. The high for the year comes in at 116.347. Those are targets on further upside momentum. If those levels can hold could see a corrective move to the downside. The pre-CPI high came in at 115.87. That will be eyed as support in the short term now.
