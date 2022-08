The markets are moving after better CPI data.

The EURSUD has broken out of its range that has confined the pair for the last 16-17 days.

The USDJPY has moved back below 100/200 hour MA.

The GBPUSD has moved to test the extreme highs for the month.

US yields are lower as the expectations for 75 basis points get priced out of the market

US stocks are higher in pre-market trading.