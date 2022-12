Fast break the other way.

The hopes for a weak US jobs report was not to be. The US added 263K which was lower than last month but well above the expectations of 200K. The Unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.7%. The average hourly earnings rose by 0.6% vs 0.3%. Not good for inflation.

Stocks are lower with the Nasdaq down -2% in premarket traidng. The 10 year yield is up 6 basis points at 3.586%