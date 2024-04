The USDCHF price action is not doing much today. The price has been moving up and down and in the process, the price has been trading above and below the 100 and 200 hour MAs . However, in more recent trading in the US session, the 100-hour MA at 0.9112 has held support.

Can the buyers keep control against the MA now?

Watch the 0.9112 level for clues. Stay above is more bullish.