USDCAD tests its 38.2% retracement and trendline

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is reversing the declines seen in trading yesterday and in the process is up testing the 38.2% retracement of the range since the July 14 high. It is also now testing a topside trend line on the hourly chart connecting highs from August 5, August 15 and August 16. Those levels come near 1.29166. Move above is more bullish.

So far sellers are leaning against the resistance target. A break above would need to get to and through the highs for this week up to 1.2933 to increase the bullish bias.

Helping the momentum today was the holding of the 100 hour moving average on the dip in the late Asian/early European session (see blue line in the chart above). Recall from Monday, the price moved above the 100 day moving average and 100 hour moving average before racing to the upside. The corrective move lower yesterday disappointed those buyers, but the holding of the 100 hour moving average, gave new life to the currency pair today.

So ups and downs are in progress. The USDCAD is testing a topside resistance with buyers and sellers now battling it out ahead of the US stock open. Key level for both buyers and sellers.