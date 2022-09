The USDJPY is continuing it's trend move to the upside. Trends are fast, directional and tend to go farther than traders expect. That is what we are seeing in that pair (and JPY crosses now as well).

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points when they announce at 10 AM today.

The EURUSD is lower but up and down.

The GBPUSD got within a few pips of the pandemic low at 1.1408.