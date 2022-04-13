EURUSD trades to a new session high

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. made one last run to the downside in the NY session, reaching a new low for the day at 1.08082 just above the March 7 low of 1.0805. The inability to move below that low level turned sellers in the buyers, and the price has moved up over the last hour or two to new session highs (see earlier post).

The range for the day for the EURUSD has been extended with the current price is trading at 1.0855. However, the 48 pips is still well below the 22-day average of 83 pips. There is room to roam.

The next upside target comes against its falling 100 hour moving average (blue line) at 1.08672.

Recall from yesterday - and also on Monday - the EURUSD's price moved above that moving average level only to stall and rotate back to the downside.

As a result, getting and staying above the 100 hour moving average would be a key barometer and show the buyers willingness to push this pair higher after the trend move lower that has seen the pair run from 1.1184 on March 31to the low today at 1.0808 (376 pip decline in 10 days). Absent that, and the correction is still just modest attempts to bottom the pair.

A new high today is ok after the failed new low, but there is still a lot of work to do by the buyers if they are to take more control..

Helping the EURUSD are lower rates and an uptick in the US stocks which is leading to some flows out of the USD.

Helping the EURUSD are lower rates and an uptick in the US stocks which is leading to some flows out of the USD.

The US 2 year is down -9.0 basis points. The Nasdaq NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. index is up 213 points or 1.6%.