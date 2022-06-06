10 year yield is up for 6 straight days

As the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. and the USDCHF move to new session highs, the catalyst is a move higher in yields. The 10 year yield is currently at 3.034%, up 8 basis points on the day. The high yield reached 3.04% so far. The low was at 2.937%.

Since the May 6th low the yield is up near 33 basis points. The yield is also on track for its 6th straight move to the upside and trades at the highest level since May 11. The high cycle yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. reached 3.203% back on May 9th. That took the yield to the highest level since November, 2018. The high yield in 2018 reached 3.252%.

At 3.034%, the yield is less than 22 basis points from the 2018 high yield.

Looking at the USDJPY below, it recently bottomed on May 24th at 126.21. It's last 7 trading days has seen the price up 6 of 7 trading days. Today's high extended above the previous cycle high from May 9 at 131.342. That was a 20 year high going back to April 2002.

The high today has reached 131.889 so far (trading at the high). Since the May 24 low, the pair is up 567 pips in 9 trading days.

Another catalyst for the upside momentum, is the yield spread between US and JPY 10 year notes. Looking at the US 10 year yield minus the Japan 10 year chart below, the spread is up 9.5 basis points today, and up 31 basis points since May 27 (nearly the move up in the US 10 year yield) t0 280 basis points . BOJs Kuroda has reiterated his desire to keep the pedal to the metal as far as stimulus and that has put the disparity of central bank policy back into focus - widening the yield spread in the process.

As long as the US Fed remains focused on fighting inflation and tightening, and the BOJ is focused on growth and stimulus, yield spreads are at risk to continue to widen, and that too should support the USDJPY in the process.

US vs JPY 10 year yield spread