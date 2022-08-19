Yield of the 10 year is above the 100 day MA

The US 10 year yield has been trying to stay below the 100 day MA (blue line) in August. Yes, there were little blips above the MA line (see blue line), but apart from one day, the yield has closed below that MA level.

Today, the yield has pushed through the MA with momentum.

That 100 day MA comes in at 2.905%. The high yield reached 2.998%. The current yield is at 2.978%.

Stay above the 100 day moving average and the bias for yields to the upside. Move below, and the bias shifts to the downside.