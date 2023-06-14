The Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the Read this Term exerted a hawkish pause by skipping a rate hike but raising the terminal rate to 5.6% from 5.1%. That implies 50 more basis points hikes between now and the end of the year.

The market which was thinking in terms of no change and the potential for no change in July, is now thinking they got that idea wrong. Looking at the markets:

EURUSD. The EURUSD moved back below its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart 1.0853 and move down to retest its 100 day moving average 1.0805. The low price reached 1.0800 and bounced back higher. The current price trades at 1.0814. Moving below 1.0805 is needed to increase the bullish bias. Traders will watch the 200 bar moving average of the 4 hour chart at 1.0853.



Price before decision: 1.0853

EUSUSD falls below 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart

Price before decision: 139.39

USDJPY moved back toward swing area

GBPUSD: THe GBPUSD move to a low of 1.2626. The high price yesterday reached 1.26238. Moving below that level and then the 1.26000 level would be the next key targets, followed by the rising 100 hour moving average 1.2575.

Price before decision: 1.2683

GBPUSD falls to the highs from yesterday

USDCAD: The USDCAD has moved back above its 100-hour moving average at 1.3336. Recall from yesterday - and on Monday - the price moved above that moving average level, but could not sustain momentum to the 200-hour moving average (green line in the chart below). The 200-hour moving average currently comes in at 1.3371. The current price trades at 1.3340 just above the 100-hour moving average. Can the price hold support against the 100-hour moving average?

USDCAD trades between 100/200 hour moving averages

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD tumbled lower after the hawkish pause by the Fed. The move to the downside erased all the gains for the day, and retested its rising 100 hour moving average of 0.67535 (blue line in the chart below). The price has bounced back up to currently traded 0.6775.

AUDUSD falls to the 100 hour MA and bounces

The US stocks have moved lower:

Dow industrial average is trading down -385.0 or -1.13% at 33825. Change before decision was -154 point

S&P index is down -25.15 points or -0.57 percent at 4343.88. Change before decision was +6.4 basis points

NASDAQ index is down -87 points or -0.65% at 13485.54. Change before decision was up 19.33 points

in the US debt market yields the yield curve flattened as short-term rates both higher while longer term rates move lower.

2-year yield 4.753% +5.8 basis points. Yield before decision 4.62%.

10-year yield 3.827% -1.2 basis points. Yield before decision 3.778%

30-year yield 3.894% -4.7 basis points. Yield before decision 3.88%

Is the Fed intent on breaking the economy?