The major US stock indices are ending the session with mixed results in what has been a quiet Monday. The Dow industrial average fell modestly. The S&P was near unchanged, and the NASDAQ index rose modestly.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -55.71 points or -0.17% at 33618.68
  • S&P index rose 1.87 points or 0.05% at 4138.13
  • NASDAQ index of 21.49 points or 0.18% at 12256.91
  • Russell 2000-5.408 points or -0.31% at 1754.47

The regional bank ETF (KRE), open tire but is ending the day at lower. It felt $-0.76 or -1.98% at $37.59.

The NASDAQ index closed within the upper extreme area that has stalled rallies in February, April and May. That area comes between 12245.43 and 12269.55.

NASDAQ
NASDAQ index closes between ceiling area