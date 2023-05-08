The major US stock indices are ending the session with mixed results in what has been a quiet Monday. The Dow industrial average fell modestly. The S&P was near unchanged, and the NASDAQ index rose modestly.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -55.71 points or -0.17% at 33618.68

S&P index rose 1.87 points or 0.05% at 4138.13

NASDAQ index of 21.49 points or 0.18% at 12256.91

Russell 2000-5.408 points or -0.31% at 1754.47

The regional bank ETF (KRE), open tire but is ending the day at lower. It felt $-0.76 or -1.98% at $37.59.

The NASDAQ index closed within the upper extreme area that has stalled rallies in February, April and May. That area comes between 12245.43 and 12269.55.